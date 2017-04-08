What is Fake News? Tips for Information Literacy

Thursday, April 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Blue Hill Public Library Assistant Director Hannah Cyrus will give a presentation about how to spot “fake news,” and tips on information literacy on Thursday, April 20th at 7:00 PM.
So, what is this “fake news” everyone is talking about? How can a person tell if an article is from a reputable source? Learn some strategies for finding reliable information, assessing sources online and in print, and telling whether information is true or false. Hannah will also talk about how information is disseminated, and discuss why it’s important.
Hannah Cyrus is a graduate of Simmons College in Boston where she received a Masters in Library and Information Science. She received a BA from Bowdoin and has worked in publishing, and at the Orono Public Library. She joined the BHPL staff in 2016.
This program is free, and open to everyone. For more information call the library at 374-5515.
