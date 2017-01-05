What Happened to Family Therapy

Friday, March 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Dr., Saco, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This workshop will provide an overview of family therapy theory and practice. Participants will review the basic principles of family systems theory as well as other family therapy practice models (i.e., Satir, structural, strategic, narrative) and engage in skills practice.

Kelli Star Fox, LCSW, LADC, CSS

March 24, 2017, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco

Cost: 100

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →