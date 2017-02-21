What Does It Mean to Be Human? Panel Q & A

By Bangor Public Library
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 2:50 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org

Panel members representing different backgrounds, religious denominations, and experiences, will each be given the opportunity to offer a brief presentation from the perspective of his/her faith, followed by a question and answer period and/or discussion with the audience.answer moderated questions from audience members, exploring ideas about Human Origins, answering the question about “What Does It Mean to Be Human?”

