What About Demons? A Workshop with James Herrod

By Maine Jung Center
Posted March 13, 2017, at 4:47 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

What about demons?

Most Americans believe in demons and the devil. What about you?

How are we to think about and work with energies that might be termed ‘demons’ in our therapeutic or spiritual practices, in our creative endeavors, and is our everyday lives?

What does neuroscience say about the experience of demons or rituals used to deal with them?

In this workshop we will review eight categories of demons and corresponding religious and shamanic ritual methods for coping with them. Demon types include spirits of the dead, sorcery and blighting demons, demons that obstruct spiritual practice and demons who drain our vitality.

James Harrod first began to conceptualize this demonology during a month-long pilgrimage to Nepal, Bhutan and India, where he was challenged to understand the methods for coping with demons portrayed in the Buddhist Tshechu cham dances, originally scripted by Padmasambhava.

The workshop will be an opportunity to share experiences from pilgrimage, dreams, psychotherapy, shamanic, yogic and meditative practices.

James Harrod, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist in private practice in Portland, Maine. He has an M.A. in depth psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute and a Ph.D. in comparative mythology. He is a certified practitioner of shamanic trance postures and meditates in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition. He also researches the origins of art and religion in evolution (academia.edu, researchgate.net) and has participated in rock art explorations in Europe, India, Israel, Kenya and Australia. He has taught prehistory of art at Maine College of Art and has published articles on chimpanzee religion, a trans-species definition of religion, and origins of art in the East African Oldowan two million years ago.

$50 members, $60 non-members, FREE for Bowdoin students with ID

