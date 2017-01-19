Weyerhaeuser Foundation Awards Maine TREE a Grant

The Weyerhaeuser Foundation and the Maine TREE Foundation have announced the award of a grant of $10,000 from Weyerhaeuser to support a variety of programs at Maine TREE.

Improvements to increase public access and programs for area schools at the Holt Research Forest in Arrowsic, providing public information about the impending spruce budworm impact on Maine’s balsam fir and spruce forest, and support for the Project Learning Tree website and workshops are among the activities the grant will fund.

“We are very pleased to support these important environmental education programs,” said Mark Doty, public affairs manager for Weyerhaeuser. “The Weyerhaeuser Company is also a sponsor of our summer Teachers’ Tours of Maine’s Forests and Mills and provides general support to our work,” said Sherry Huber, Executive Director of Maine TREE. “This grant from their foundation emphasizes their interest in helping the public better understand all the values of the Maine forest.”

Maine TREE was founded in 1989 by a group of dedicated timberland owners, forest product producers, tree farmers and others interested in the Maine forest. Its mission is to educate and advocate the sustainable use of the forest and the ecological, economic, and social health of Maine’s forest community.

The mission of the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund is to support the quality of life in our Weyerhaeuser communities and foster understanding that sustainable forests meet important human needs. Since 1948 Weyerhaeuser’s philanthropic programs have directed more than $228 million to the communities where Weyerhaeuser employees work, live and play. In both rural and urban settings, we support hundreds of important organizations and programs in the communities where we operate with money, time, skills and resources. To learn more about the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund, visit: http://wy.com/sustainability/communities/community-investment/

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →