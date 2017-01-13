Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/wet-felting/

Susie Cooke of Su*Z*q Felts will demonstrate how to make an embellished felt bag using soft merino wool–last of the Library’s Jumpstart January Events. $10 materials fee. Registration is required, and space is limited. Please call 207-236-3440 or email Cayla at cmiller@librarycamden.org

