West Brooksville Annual Summer Sale

By Joyce Leck
Posted July 06, 2017, at 11:14 a.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: West Brooksville Congregational Church, UCC, 1597 Coastal Road, Brooksville, ME

For more information: 207-326-4239

Saturday, July 15, the West Brooksville Congregational Church, UCC will be holding their Annual Summer Sale from 8 a.m. until noon. The sale will feature homemade baked goods and a yard sale. The church is located at 1597 Coastal Road, in West Brooksville. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

