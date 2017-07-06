West Brooksville Annual Summer Sale

Saturday, July 15, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: West Brooksville Congregational Church, UCC, 1597 Coastal Road, Brooksville, ME
For more information: 207-326-4239
Saturday, July 15, the West Brooksville Congregational Church, UCC will be holding their Annual Summer Sale from 8 a.m. until noon. The sale will feature homemade baked goods and a yard sale. The church is located at 1597 Coastal Road, in West Brooksville. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
