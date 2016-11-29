West Bay Rotary Make a Difference Christmas Tree Sale

By Jenifer Harris
Posted Nov. 29, 2016, at 8:16 p.m.

Proceeds from tree, wreath & holiday card sales Make a Difference for

non-profit organizations right here in our community.

On December 3 & 4, West Bay will welcome our neighbors from the Hospitality House to sell handmade ornaments. All funds raised from the ornament sale will benefit Hospitality House services.

Monday—Friday

Story continues below advertisement.

Noon—6:00 p.m.

Saturday—Sunday

9:00 a.m.—6:00 p.m.

We are pleased to offer exclusive T. Allen Lawson holiday cards for sale to benefit West Bay Rotary. T. Allen Lawson is an American artist and West Bay Rotarian, recognized for his landscape paintings as well as the 2008 White House Christmas card.

Maine Sport Outfitters

115 Commercial Street, Rockport

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Three people arrested in Route 9 drug bust
  2. LePage asks for changes in minimum wage, education ballot initiativesLePage asks for changes in minimum wage, education ballot initiatives
  3. Man accused of two-county rampage that left 2 dead gets new lawyersMan accused of two-county rampage that left 2 dead gets new lawyers
  4. Explicit language alert: Watch the new video from O’Chang Comics, buddyExplicit language alert: Watch the new video from O’Chang Comics, buddy
  5. Massachusetts woman seriously injured in collision with Topsham police cruiser

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living