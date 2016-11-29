West Bay Rotary Make a Difference Christmas Tree Sale

Proceeds from tree, wreath & holiday card sales Make a Difference for

non-profit organizations right here in our community.

On December 3 & 4, West Bay will welcome our neighbors from the Hospitality House to sell handmade ornaments. All funds raised from the ornament sale will benefit Hospitality House services.

Monday—Friday

Noon—6:00 p.m.

Saturday—Sunday

9:00 a.m.—6:00 p.m.

We are pleased to offer exclusive T. Allen Lawson holiday cards for sale to benefit West Bay Rotary. T. Allen Lawson is an American artist and West Bay Rotarian, recognized for his landscape paintings as well as the 2008 White House Christmas card.

Maine Sport Outfitters

115 Commercial Street, Rockport

