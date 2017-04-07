West Bay Rotary Introduces eWaste Plus – with expanded recycling options

By Jenifer Harris
Posted April 07, 2017, at 2:07 a.m.

April 7, 2017 (Camden) West Bay Rotary is excited to announce the expansion of our eWaste program. In addition to accepting electronic waste & providing document shredding; we will be partnering with the Knox County Sheriff’s office to provide prescription drug collection.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Adventure Advertising, The First, Rockport Automotive, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Albertson Builders & Services & Pen Bay Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy

There is NO cost to participate, but a voluntary donation to West Bay Rotary is encouraged. Your donations in support of these important services will go to local non-profit organizations, as well as Rotary International projects.

For more details on what is/is not accepted at this sale, please see event details at https://www.facebook.com/events/1859502607664672/

For more information about West Bay Rotary Club and its programs, please visit www.westbayrotaryofmaine.org or join the club for a weekly meeting, held every Thursday morning at 7:15 at the First Congregational Church in Camden.

