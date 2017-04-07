West Bay Rotary Introduces eWaste Plus – with expanded recycling options

Saturday, April 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: April 22, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Location: Rt. 1 & Rt. 90 Intersection – parking lot of the former Rockport Elementary School
Contact: Tom Albertson @ 975-7510 or Mark Masterson @ 975-1177
April 7, 2017 (Camden) West Bay Rotary is excited to announce the expansion of our eWaste program. In addition to accepting electronic waste & providing document shredding; we will be partnering with the Knox County Sheriff’s office to provide prescription drug collection.
Special thanks to our sponsors: Adventure Advertising, The First, Rockport Automotive, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Albertson Builders & Services & Pen Bay Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy
There is NO cost to participate, but a voluntary donation to West Bay Rotary is encouraged. Your donations in support of these important services will go to local non-profit organizations, as well as Rotary International projects.
For more details on what is/is not accepted at this sale, please see event details at https://www.facebook.com/events/1859502607664672/
For more information about West Bay Rotary Club and its programs, please visit www.westbayrotaryofmaine.org or join the club for a weekly meeting, held every Thursday morning at 7:15 at the First Congregational Church in Camden.
