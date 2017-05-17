West Bay Rotary Hosts Duck Derby for Charity

Saturday, May 27, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Camden Harbor Park, Harbor Walk, Camden, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/westBayRotary/
What: West Bay Rotary Duck Derby
Date: Saturday, May 27
Location: Camden Harbor Park
Time: 2:00 p.m.
On Saturday, May 27, 3500 rubber ducks will take the plunge over the falls in Camden Harbor.
Each of 3500 ducks represents a chance to win one of 11 fantastic prizes from vacations to jewelry to golf packages.
Tickets can be purchased from a West Bay Rotarian and cost $5 or 5 tickets for $20.
Proceeds from the sale of tickets support the charitable outreach of West Bay Rotary.
In the fiscal year ending June 2016, West Bay Rotary made donations of over $52,000 to charities here and across the globe.
Prizes include:
Grand Prize
Vanderbilt Beach Resort in Naples, Florida ~ 7 nights valued at over $ 1100 plus $ 1000 cash
One week rustic camp experience on Beddington Lake in Washington County; sleeps up to 4 adults and 2 children. Camp is NOT wheelchair/handicap accessible. Enjoy fishing, swimming or just kicking back to relax. Electricity, refrigerator, gas stove, gas grill, microwave, toaster, coffee maker among a fully-equipped kitchen. Linens and towels provided. Enjoy a daily shower in the outside shower shelter with warm water heated from the stove. Bring your own kayak or canoe and kick back and relax. Donated by Jan Campbell
Strand of Cultured Pearls. Designed & Donated by Etienne Perret
4 Preservation Passes (18 holes w/cart) for use at Penobscot Valley GC/Orono; Old Marsh GC/Wells, or Sunday River GC/Newry – must be used during 2017 season
4 Preservation Pass Bonus Rounds (18 holes walking) for use at Mere Creek GC/Brunswick, Highland Green GC/Topsham, or Freeport GC/Freeport- must be used during 2017 season
Complete Series of Mike Bowditch Maine Game Warden Crime Novels – including Book #8 due out in June 2017 – Donated by Paul Doiron
Interior/Exterior Auto Detail – Donated by Fuller Automotive
Gift Basket & Certificate for Your Pet – Donated by the Loyal Biscuit
One Hour Massage Certificate – Donated by Embody Massage
Maine Sport Gift Certificate – Donated by Maine Sport
Maine Street Meats Gift Certificate – Donated by Maine Street Meats
West Bay Rotary is grateful for the support of our generous raffle donors and sponsors.
2017 Duck Derby Sponsors:
Allen Insurance & Financial, Adventure Advertising, Ask for Homecare, Bangor Savings Bank, Downeast Toyota, Edward Jones – Ken Gardiner, North Atlantic Painting, Pine Ridge Carpentry, Rockport Automotive.
Albertson Builders, Camden Accommodations, McCormick Builders, New England Real Estate, New Leaf, Phi, Serendipity, Sidecountry Sports & Williams CPA
