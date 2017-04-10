West Bay Rotary electronic waste collection

Saturday, April 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Former Rockport Elementary School, Intersections of Routes 1 and 90, Rockport, Maine
ROCKPORT, Maine — West Bay Rotary will hold an electronic waste collection, prescription drug disposal, and shredding services, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot of the former Rockport Elementary School, intersection of routes 1 and 90. Contributions to support local nonprofits will be accepted for the services provided.
