West Bay Rotary electronic waste collection

Posted April 10, 2017, at 4:28 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Former Rockport Elementary School, Intersections of Routes 1 and 90, Rockport, Maine

ROCKPORT, Maine — West Bay Rotary will hold an electronic waste collection, prescription drug disposal, and shredding services, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot of the former Rockport Elementary School, intersection of routes 1 and 90. Contributions to support local nonprofits will be accepted for the services provided.

