West Bay Rotary Announces Scholarship Recipients

The Vocational Services Committee of West Bay Rotary in Camden recently awarded the following scholarships to graduates of Camden Hills Regional High School: Ruby Ianelli of Rockland who will enter the University of Vermont this Fall as a pre-med student, Kristen Keiran who will enter Florida Gulf Coast University as Biomedical Engineering student and Keisle Merrill of Hope who will be attending Curry College as a nursing student.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →