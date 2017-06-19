West Bay Rotary Announces Grant Recipients

Each Year West Bay Rotary hosts several large fundraising events per year. These fundraising events, including the Chili and Chowder Challenges, Christmas Tree & Wreath Sales, Duck Derby, eWaste & Main Boats Homes & Harbors, allow the club to make a difference locally by making grant funding available to local non-profit organizations in the community.

On Thursday, June 15, West Bay Rotary announced the newly selected grant recipients. West Bay Rotary distributed nearly $9,000 to ten (10) grant recipients actively serving an important community need.

Congratulations to:

Camp Capella

Coastal Mountain Land Trust

Knox County Homeless Coalition

LifeFlight

Maine Alliance for Addiction Recovery

PAWS

Pen Bay YMCA

Penobscot Language School

University College of Rockland

Wayfinders School

Twice a year, Bay Rotary Club of Camden, through its charitable foundation, provides financial support to organizations that work to improve the lives of people in Knox County and the Town of Lincolnville. The West Bay Rotary Charitable Foundation invites applications from non-profits, programs and cities or towns for donations up to $2,500. This funding can be applied to general operations, specific projects/programs or capital needs.

The next round of applications are due by October 1, 2017 with mid-January funding announcements. Applications can be downloaded from westbayrotaryofmaine.org under the “Donation Form” box.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →