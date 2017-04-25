WERU Community Radio Birthday Celebration & Open House – May 6

PRESS RELEASE

Event: WERU Community Radio Birthday Celebration

Date: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: WERU in East Orland

Contact: Matt Murphy, 469-6600 or matt@weru.org

On Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., WERU Community Radio will host its 29th Birthday Celebration at the radio station in East Orland. The event will feature lots of nice people, food, a music sale, station tours, live music and more.

Musical performances will be by Advanced Strings from the Mount Desert Elementary School, traditional Acadian and Cape Breton fiddler Gus La Casse, and the band People of Earth with excellent Rock and Roll, Latin, funk and reggae dance music. It will all be broadcast live on WERU, 89.9 along the coast, 99.9 in Bangor and online everywhere at weru.org.

WERU Community Radio is a vibrant, diverse, independent and noncommercial radio broadcast and online service. Its mission is to engage with the community to provide diverse music, entertainment and alternative news and public affairs programming, with emphasis on local people, issues and cultures. It offers many different kinds of music and information programs, produced largely by 125 volunteers from the community, with another 125 people volunteering behind the scenes.

WERU is located on Route 1 between Bucksport and Ellsworth (6 miles from Bucksport), 1186 Acadia Highway. WERU is on the radio dial at 89.9 Midcoast and Downeast, 99.9 Bangor and online at http://weru.org.

For more information on the Birthday Celebration or WERU in general: 469-6600, info@weru.org and http://weru.org.

