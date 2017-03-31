Saturday, April 29, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-217-6740
You can help refugees build new lives here in Maine. Come learn about refugee resettlement and how we can be neighborly in the greater Bangor area. “The Role of the Church in Welcoming New Neighbors” is an information-sharing event hosted by St. Paul the Apostle Parish and Catholic Charities Maine from 9:30 a.m. – 12 Noon Saturday, April 29 at St. Mary’s Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor.
