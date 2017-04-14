Welcome Spring with Tea at the Ruggles House

Saturday, May 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Historic Ruggles House, 146 Main St, Columbia Falls, ME

For more information: 207-483-4120; RugglesHouse.org/Events

Visit the Ruggles House Society as we welcome spring with our first afternoon tea. Feel like you have stepped back in time as a proper tea and goodies are served in the formal parlor and dining room.

Mother’s day is Sunday May 14th, so what a great way to treat Mom or any special lady in your life.How about making it a girl’s day out?

There will be unique items available for sale in our gift shop and a raffle basket too.

Admission is $10.00 for adults $5.00 for children under 12

Seating is limited, so reservations are requested to avoid disappointment.

Contact Roberta at 483-4120 or purchase tickets online at www.RugglesHouse.org/Events

