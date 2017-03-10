Welcome Spring with a Fun Family Event at the Law Farm!

The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District (PCSWCD) is extending an open invitation to families and the public to join us and Welcome Spring during our Equinox Celebration at the Law Farm! The Welcome Spring Celebration will be a great way for folks to enjoy what the Law Farm in Dover-Foxcroft has to offer as a dynamic outdoor educational and recreational space for all to enjoy.

This event will begin at 2PM on Saturday, March 18th with snow-shoeing and animal tracking on the Law Farm trails as we make our way out to the Law Farm wetland to learn about wood duck nesting ecology and install a new wood duck box! Naturalist Alexandra Conover Bennett will lead animal tracking and Forester Gordon Moore will lead wood duck nesting ecology. Bennett lives and teaches along the waterways and woods of Maine. A registered Master Maine Guide for nearly forty years, she never tires of observing the natural world and helping people connect with it. Moore, a retired Maine Forest Service Forester, has been instrumental to the forestry management of the PCSWCD’s Law Farm and Demonstration Forest public lands for years, having led many workshops on different aspects of wetland ecology. He is a member of the Society of Wetland Scientists.

The Law Farm is a 115 acre parcel of public land in Dover-Foxcroft that is owned and maintained by the PCSWCD. Since the land was deeded to the District in 2009, we have worked to develop a trail system and create an engaging, educational outdoor space for Piscataquis County residents and visitors to enjoy and actively learn about the benefits of a community forest.

The Law Farm’s extensive wetlands with natural biodiversity offer ideal habitat for wood ducks. Snowshoeing, animal tracking and the wood duck demonstration will be fun, unique ways to check out the beautiful nature trails and educational demonstration areas. Bring your snowshoes and join us as we welcome spring with this fun outdoor event!

After our fun in the snow, we will gather back at the trail head for a bonfire and potluck Cookout! The PCSWCD staff will be present to answer questions about the Law Farm, our array of natural resource programs, or to just have a friendly conversation with you!

In case of warmer weather and no snow, we will welcome spring with a good hike around the nature trails followed by a bonfire and cookout! We are inviting you to join us for this celebration that is truly for everyone and a FUN way to connect with the natural world around you. The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District is encouraging everyone interested in coming to RSVP by March 15th by calling our office at (207) 564-2321 ext. 3 or emailing us at info@piscataquisswcd.org.

