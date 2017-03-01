Outdoors

Welcome Spring! BHHT Group Hike at Furth-Talalay Sanctuaries

By Blue Hill Heritage Trust
Posted March 01, 2017, at 10:35 a.m.

Monday, March 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Furth-Talalay Wildlife Sanctuaries, Cross Road, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/furth-wildlife-sanctuary-and-talalay-nature-sanctuary/

Join our Blue Hill Heritage Trust volunteers Barbara Kourajian and Merrie Eley, a Maine Master Naturalist, for a “Welcome Spring!” Group Hike at Furth Wildlife Sanctary and Talalay Nature Sanctuary in Surry. We’ll begin hiking at 10am and will have hot beverages and refreshments to keep you going! Each trail is a one-mile loop, so you can choose to attend one or both with us! Dogs are not permitted on these particular properties. Free and open for all ages. For more information and to pre-register, please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Couple weds at Maine hospital, Internet falls in loveCouple weds at Maine hospital, Internet falls in love
  2. After nearly 99 years, ‘the Wave’ in Bangor proves that dive bars never dieAfter nearly 99 years, ‘the Wave’ in Bangor proves that dive bars never die
  3. ‘We will have another incident’: Prison cannot treat severely mentally ill youth, report says‘We will have another incident’: Prison cannot treat severely mentally ill youth, report says
  4. Lawsuit halts demolition at former Great Northern mill siteLawsuit halts demolition at former Great Northern mill site
  5. Portland police ID homicide victim as Scarborough manPortland police ID homicide victim as Scarborough man

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs