Welcome Spring! BHHT Group Hike at Furth-Talalay Sanctuaries

Monday, March 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Furth-Talalay Wildlife Sanctuaries, Cross Road, Surry, Maine For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/furth-wildlife-sanctuary-and-talalay-nature-sanctuary/

Join our Blue Hill Heritage Trust volunteers Barbara Kourajian and Merrie Eley, a Maine Master Naturalist, for a “Welcome Spring!” Group Hike at Furth Wildlife Sanctary and Talalay Nature Sanctuary in Surry. We’ll begin hiking at 10am and will have hot beverages and refreshments to keep you going! Each trail is a one-mile loop, so you can choose to attend one or both with us! Dogs are not permitted on these particular properties. Free and open for all ages. For more information and to pre-register, please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org

