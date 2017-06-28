Welcome back to the Exeter Racetrack event July 1

EXETER, Maine — Jim and Brenda Crane Family will welcome the “old-school” race car drivers and their families back to Exeter Racetrack 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2084 Exeter Road. Cross the covered bridge and parking is on the right in the infield.

A short program will be held to recognize the drivers who used to race on this track and several old race cars will be on display. Only cars allowed on the track will be for display purposes due to insurance restrictions. Bring a story to share and any old photos to display.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For information, contact Jim Crane at 659-4983 or jimcrane04435@gmail.com or Ron Clark at 751-4002.

