Welcome back to the Exeter Racetrack event July 1

Posted June 28, 2017, at 3:46 p.m.

EXETER, Maine — Jim and Brenda Crane Family will welcome the “old-school” race car drivers and their families back to Exeter Racetrack 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2084 Exeter Road. Cross the covered bridge and parking is on the right in the infield.

A short program will be held to recognize the drivers who used to race on this track and several old race cars will be on display. Only cars allowed on the track will be for display purposes due to insurance restrictions. Bring a story to share and any old photos to display.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For information, contact Jim Crane at 659-4983 or jimcrane04435@gmail.com or Ron Clark at 751-4002.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

View stories by school

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system