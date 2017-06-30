WEEKEND GETAWAY..Mountainside Brewpub

Saturday, July 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Sarah Libby DUO live FREE performance BREW and VIEW, 7 coon mountain lane , Liberty, maine
For more information: 207-322-7663; libertycraftbrewing.com
SARAH LIBBY is live on the outdoor stage pavillion. or inside rain date
All the greatest hits performed in a DUO performance Live and FREE
Get out in the County Air and enjoy a BREW on the mountain top deck.
Wood fired pizzas Saturdays. live music 5-8 pm
