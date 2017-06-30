WEEKEND GETAWAY..Mountainside Brewpub

By Guy Hews
Posted June 30, 2017, at 11:35 a.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Sarah Libby DUO live FREE performance BREW and VIEW, 7 coon mountain lane , Liberty, maine

For more information: 207-322-7663; libertycraftbrewing.com

SARAH LIBBY is live on the outdoor stage pavillion. or inside rain date

All the greatest hits performed in a DUO performance Live and FREE

Get out in the County Air and enjoy a BREW on the mountain top deck.

Wood fired pizzas Saturdays. live music 5-8 pm

