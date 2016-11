Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BANGOR — Thanksgiving weekend craft fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Bangor Elks Lodge, 108 Odlin Road.

