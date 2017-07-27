Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/wednesday-one-day-workshop-resonate-with-color-tickets-34056892081
Have you ever noticed the effect that certain colors have on you? Are you drawn to blue, but can’t stand pink? Do you love the way you look when wearing orange? Color is all around us. Each color has unique and distinct energetic properties, and if you have an interest in color, health, and well-being this innovative workshop will help you learn what the power of color can do for you.
Our morning session from 9am to Noon will be led by Energy Psychotherapist Pamela Florea RN, as she explains the colors associated with each of the body’s chakras or energy centers. The morning will be spent exploring the healing properties of color, how it influences our mood and emotions, and has an impact on our oversell sense of well-being. We will explore practical applications on how to use color in your daily life for healing through your choice of food, clothing, crystals, and design selections for your living space. Pamela will lead everyone in a Guided Visualization Color Meditation to help you determine which colors are most beneficial for you personally by tuning into your own bodies and become aware of your emotions or sensations.
The afternoon session from 1-4pm will be led by Artascope founder Catherine Bickford. Catherine will unlock the mystery of color by leading you through a color mixing exercise based on your complementary color pair from the morning session. Working with acrylic paint we will examine the three basic constructs of color mixing; value, hue, saturation. You will experience these principles with simple hands-on activities that will impact your intellectual understanding of color AND increase your intuitive experience of how a complex color palette is created. Finally, Catherine will lead you through a whimsical painting experience utilizing the colors you create. You will leave with a color painting to hang in your home that will serve as a touchstone for harnessing the transformative power of color.
We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.
$79 workshop fee does not include materials. Please bring your acrylic paints and brushes as well as a primed canvas (approximately 11″x14″). For those of you who do not have painting materials, we will provide everything you’ll need for a one day fee of $15.
About the instructors:
Pamela Florea has been in the nursing profession for over 40 years and has a thriving private practice in Freeport, Maine. In the last two decades, she has found her passion as an intuitive Energy Psychotherapist, integrating sound and color healing with traditional talk therapy. By utilizing these complementary techniques, she offers highly personalized sessions, tailored to the needs of each client. This mind body approach helps break cycles of physical, emotional and spiritual suffering.
Catherine Bickford has twenty years experience helping others add art and art-making to their lives. As a painter, teacher, and creator of art-based communities, Catherine has a deep connection with artists and the art-making process. “I witness the amazing transformational power of art on a daily basis. Whether we are buying art or making it, when we connect with art… it is a magical experience.” As a painter, Catherine is heavily focused on expressionist and post impressionist styles. Her method of teaching is suitable for beginners and more advanced student’s who are looking to “loosen up” their style and produce work that is in tune with their own artistic signature.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →