Wednesday One-Day Workshop – Painting on Silk

By Artascope at bec
Posted July 27, 2017, at 2:01 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/wednesday-one-day-workshop-painting-on-silk-tickets-35218702086

Learn how to paint on silk and go home with two beautiful silk scarves at the end of the day. You will learn about design techniques, resist applications, and how to finish your silk art, so you can wear it home.

$79 workshop fee does not include materials. $25 paid to the instructor the day of the workshop will provide you with the raw materials and tools you will need.

Bring simple drawings and/or ideas for your project. The instructor will also have some basic designs that can be copied. Silk dyes are permanent. Wear old clothes and bring an apron or over shirt, if desired.

We will have an hour break for lunch from 12-1PM. There is a small refrigerator available if you would like to bring your own. There are also several lunch possibilities within walking distance of the studio.

