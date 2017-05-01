Wednesday One-Day Workshop: Fused Glass

By Artascope at bec
Posted May 01, 2017, at 11:52 a.m.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/wednesday-one-day-workshop-fused-glass-tickets-33665859492

Simple fused glass cabochons are surprisingly easy to build. By layering small pieces of glass in different orders and different color combinations, you can achieve a variety of different looks. Students will be encouraged to experiment with glass, materials and design.

We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.

$79 workshop fee does not include materials. A $25 materials fee paid to the instructor the day of the workshop will provide the tools and materials you’ll need to create multiple fused glass cabochons.

