Wednesday, May 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/wednesday-one-day-workshop-fused-glass-tickets-33665859492
Simple fused glass cabochons are surprisingly easy to build. By layering small pieces of glass in different orders and different color combinations, you can achieve a variety of different looks. Students will be encouraged to experiment with glass, materials and design.
We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.
$79 workshop fee does not include materials. A $25 materials fee paid to the instructor the day of the workshop will provide the tools and materials you’ll need to create multiple fused glass cabochons.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →