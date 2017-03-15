Wednesday, April 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/wednesday-one-day-workshop-advanced-watercolor-florals-tickets-32558215499
Would you like to learn how to paint flowers in watercolor like a professional? In this workshop you will learn all aspects on painting flowers in watercolor, from gathering your reference, composition, choosing colors and learning various techniques. The step-by-step lesson with demonstrations makes the learning process simple and fun and provides useful tips for more advanced artists.
We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.
$79 workshop fee does not include materials.
About the Instructor:
Along with her years of teaching experience, our instructor, Varvara Harmon, is an international award winning artist and the author of many art instruction books. View more of her work at http://www.varvaraharmon.com. Cover image copyrighted by Varvara Harmon.
