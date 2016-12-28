Wednesday on Main summer event receives tourism award

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The Wednesday On Main summer event program, originated in 2015 as part of a community-wide effort to revitalize Bucksport in the wake of the closing of the Verso Paper Mill, was awarded the 2016 DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism Award for Innovation & Creativity at DART’s annual meeting held Nov. 10.

This program was funded through a grant and supported by the town of Bucksport and local financial institutions for the 2015 season, and in 2016, sponsored in full by Darling’s of Bangor. Attendees donate generously at each event.

Wednesday On Main brings a live event to Bucksport’s Main Street 5:30-7 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer at various locations along Main Street, such as at Alamo Theatre or Waterfront Gazebo, or under a big white tent on Main Street. Music, dance, food events, movies and lectures have brought energy and life to the town these past two summers, and event creators are working on the 2017 list of performances.

One of many creative and well attended programs in Bucksport, Wednesday On Main joins the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce’s Bay Festival and the Bucksport Art Festival as reasons to visit the town and its stunning riverfront walkway.

Strengthening the year-round viability of downtown, 2016 saw the relocation to Main Street of Huckleberries Card & Gift Shop from Brewer, the opening of Verona Wine & Design, a retail wine shop and wine/tapas restaurant, a State Farm Insurance Agency and the Lighthouse Arts Gallery, a major project undertaken by artist Katherine James, offering education, gallery and retail space in a nearly 9,000 square foot waterfront building.

Support from the town of Bucksport, residents and visitors alike have contributed to the success of ongoing projects, and it’s paying off. Real estate sales are at an all-time high, and increased activity all over town, including at the Bucksport Marina, which was at capacity all summer, are solid indicators that Bucksport is moving forward. The paper mill site is undergoing demolition, with a projected March 2017 completion date, at which time the property will be available for development.

For more Wednesday On Main information, go to www.bucksportwom.com.

