Wednesday Night Beginning Swing Dance Classes with Portland Swing Project

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Studio 408, 408 Broadway, South Portland, Maine For more information: 2078995254; portlandswingproject.com/

Join Portland Swing Project for Beginning Swing Dance Classes! We provide clear step-by-step instruction, plenty of practice time to build confidence and you never need a partner – we rotate in class so you meet and dance with everyone. And it’s fun! We promise.

The Wednesday Night Class runs from 7:15-9pm and includes a 7:15-8:15 lesson and 8:15-9 open practice session so you can ask questions, practice with other students and get one-on-one instructor help.

We have two spring sessions: Beginning Charleston runs 4 weeks on 3/15, 3/29, 4/5, 4/19. Beginning Lindy Hop runs 4 weeks on 5/3, 5/17, 5/31, 6/7.

