Webinar: Recent Trends in Cloud Computing

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: http://mtug.webex.com, http://mtug.webex.com, Online, Maine For more information: 207-370-5327; mtug.webex.com

Join MTUG online on January 18th at 11am for a discussion of trends in Cloud business tools for organizations like yours.

Our speakers will walk us through the evolving definitions of cloud computing as well as discuss recent trends including but not limited to cold storage, SaaS, and IaaS. They will lead a conversation about the security risks of operating in the cloud and responsibilities required to manage the risks.

Speakers include:

–> Steve Blanc, Vice President & Associate Chief Information Officer, Bowdoin College

–> Lane Greer, Manager, Customer Success, Accenture

The Maine Technology Users Group, founded in 1987, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing IT professionals and enthusiasts together to share real technology experiences for the benefit of Maine businesses and communities. FMI about the organization, its activities, and resources, contact Kate Carpenter through MTUG’s “Contact Us” page at www.mtug.org or by calling 207-370-5327.

