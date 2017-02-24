“We Didn’t Sign Up For This”- Helping Families Cope With Grief

Thursday, March 30, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, 824 West Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine For more information: 207-564-4346; wwww.pinetreehospice.org

Nobody is ever really prepared for grief. Whether a death is expected or sudden, our grief can surprise us with how unpredictable it is. A death in the family affects every member of the family from the oldest to the youngest. Children’s grief is typically expressed in ways that are different from adults’ and how well a child copes is affected by how the parent is coping. When families need help navigating through the pain and sadness of losing a loved one, when parents with children are at a loss as to how to help them; Pine Tree Hospice is there.

Pine Tree Hospice’s Nights of Service program is a family-oriented program which is structured with children and teens in mind. Participants are grouped according to age and may participate in age-appropriate activities with trained bereavement facilitators. The activities are designed to encourage expression, but the participants decide if and when and how to share with others in the group. Each session has a different focus, such as feelings, memories, and coping. Adults who accompany the children also have an opportunity to share with one another if they choose.

The next six-week Nights of Service program begins on Thursday, March 30th and meets each Thursday through May 11th (no meeting during April school vacation), 6:30 – 7:30 P.M. at the Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church. Please pre-register by calling Pine Tree Hospice at 564-4346 or emailing wecare@pinetreehospice.org by March 22nd.

