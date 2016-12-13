WBFY FM radio station to go live with on-air party

BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 13, 2016

BELFAST, MAINE: Belfast Community Radio (BCR), WBFY 100.9 FM, officially launches on Saturday, December 17, 2016, with an on-air party, which will include good music, good friends and good food.

WBFY is the city’s new low-power radio station, and it will go live with a ‘Launch Day Open House’ on December 17 from noon to 8 p.m. to be held at the Waterfall Arts Center located at 256 High St. in Belfast. The public is invited to attend.

The party will include the following highlights: From noon to 4 p.m. will feature live music, a chance for attendees to meet the volunteers and founders and get information on how to become involved; from 4 to 8 p.m., local musicians will continue to perform and a potluck supper will be served up for all to enjoy.

Attendees of the open house can see the studio, meet the volunteers who have made the station possible, and participate in the future success of the station.

“We are now preparing to take to the air! This is very exciting,” said Erik Klausmeyer, Fundraising Committee Chair and Launch Coordinator for BCR. “Tune your radio to 100.9 FM and hear the first full day of broadcasts,” he said.

So far the non-profit organization has raised over $40,000 in cash and $5,000 to $7,000 in donated equipment. December 1 marked the end of the Founder’s Campaign, which saw donations from dozens of individual community members, local community organizations, and businesses.

The organization is still looking for volunteers to fill various key positions, including treasurer, traffic manager, events manager, social media coordinator, and others.

After the radio station’s launch, broadcasting will run 24/7. For more information about WBFY, please visit its website, belfastcommunityradio.org, or check out Belfast Community Radio on Facebook.

###

CONTACT: George J. Frangoulis,

Communication Coordinator gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

