BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 16, 2017

WBFY community radio debuts boffo website

BELFAST: “First off, our new website looks amazing. It’s very cool!” said Erik Klausmeyer, Launch Coordinator for Belfast Community Radio (BCR) WBFY 100.9 FM.

The BCR website can be accessed on computer, tablet and mobile device at www.belfastcommunityradio.org.

The newly launched website sports a smart, open look and is easy to navigate. The station streams all its programs live through this website. It gives users quick access to helpful pages, especially to the all-important 24/7 program guide. It even allows its shows’ hosts to create their own blogs; it also provides a directory of the station’s patrons and volunteers.

The BCR website is the fruit of much creative labor by local website designer, Shawn Myers. “Shawn has worked so hard on our new website — it’s an incredible job. It will help us continue to tell our story and spread the word.” Klausmeyer said.

Myers attended colleges in Vermont and Florida, where he studied marketing, web design and development, as well as information technology (IT) systems.

“I have been working in IT mostly as a network engineer for the past five years, and I have been developing for the web for the past eight years,” Myers said.

Since moving to Maine in 2015, Myers has donated other websites to local organizations, one of which is the Head of the Bay Business Alliance (HOBBA) based in Searsport. He has also built and managed dozens of other websites for lawyers, contractors, construction companies, property managers, and national directories.

“Working with WBFY has been a really great experience. I love community radio and when I found out that Belfast was getting its own station, I immediately decided to see if I could help,” Myers said.

“My creative philosophy: Keep it fun!” he said.

George J. Frangoulis, Director of Communications gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →