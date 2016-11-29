Wayside Food Programs holding food drive Dec. 1-3 at Whole Foods Market

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Whole Foods Market, 2 Somerset St., Portland, Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Wayside Food Programs will hold a three-day food drive to replenish its shelves heading into winter.
The drive will be held 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1 and 2, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Whole Foods Market, 2 Somerset St.
Wayside Food Programs collects and distributes food to more than 40 agencies, including soup kitchens, food pantries and other social service providers across Cumberland County. Wayside also runs free community meals at sites in Portland and Westbrook, and its own mobile food pantries.
Wayside is in need of the following items: canned beans; peanut butter; canned tuna; rice; kids healthy snacks; macaroni and cheese; and pasta sauce.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →
Story continues below advertisement.