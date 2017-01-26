Wayfinder Schools Open House

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Wayfinder Schools, 79 Washington Street, Camden, ME For more information: wayfinderschools.org

Wayfinder Schools will host a winter open house on Thursday, February 9 from 4-6 pm at 79 Washington Street in Camden.

Warm up with homemade soup, bread, and Valentine’s treats. Come meet the Wayfinder students, staff, and Board of Directors. Be sure to bring a business card for a chance to win the door prize!

All are welcome. More information at www.wayfinderschools.org.

