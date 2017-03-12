Wayfinder Schools Open House March 16

Thursday, March 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Wayfinder Schools, 79 Washington Street, Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3000; wayfinderschools.org
Wayfinder Schools will host an Open House on March 16, from 4-6 pm at 79 Washington Street in Camden. Swing by for homemade soup, bread and St. Patrick’s Day treats. Come meet the students, staff and Board of Directors. Be sure to bring your business card for a chance to win the door prize! More information at www.wayfinderschools.org.
