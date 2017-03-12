Wayfinder Schools Open House March 16

By andrea vassallo
Posted March 12, 2017, at 11:29 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Wayfinder Schools, 79 Washington Street, Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3000; wayfinderschools.org

Wayfinder Schools will host an Open House on March 16, from 4-6 pm at 79 Washington Street in Camden. Swing by for homemade soup, bread and St. Patrick’s Day treats. Come meet the students, staff and Board of Directors. Be sure to bring your business card for a chance to win the door prize! More information at www.wayfinderschools.org.

