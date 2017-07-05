Waterville Rocks! with the Pete Kilpatrick Band and Armies

Friday, July 28, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Castonguay Square, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: bit.ly/2sNs241
Join us in Castonguay Square Friday July 28th for the first concert in the Waterville Rocks! series! Waterville happily welcomes Armies and the Pete Kilpatrick Band as they take the stage for the first Waterville Rocks! performance of the summer! Armies is led by vocalist Dave Gutter and Lanna Lombard. Armies, originally began in Venice Beach, CA as a commercial project started by Portland, ME based singer-songwriter, Dave Gutter. Come watch Armies as they conbine electro pop with duet style anthems inspired by French pop duets! The Pete Kilpatrick Band will also be performing! Pete Kilpatrick, a Maine based singer-songwriter, first began on the acoustic guitar at the age of 16. He devoted much of his time to teaching himself how to play as well as crafting his own songs, loving each part of the process. He has performed alongside many artists including, Dave Mathews Band, Jason Maraz, Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike Mccready, Ray Lamontague, Blues Traveler and many more. Waterville Rocks! is a series of four outdoor concerts presented by the Waterville Opera House for the enjoyment of the greater Waterville community. At these concerts, families and friends gather in historic downtown Waterville, lay down a blanket in Castonguay Square, listen to awesome local music, and dance and socialize with others in the community. Established in 2016 by local business leaders and arts-focused organizations, Waterville Rocks! is becoming an annual community celebration of all-things-music held in the great outdoors. This year Waterville Rocks! is expanding its offerings with a new beer garden, giving adults of age extra incentive to come out and listen to excellent music! There is no charge associated with this event; it is all about community, free entertainment and good times in a delightful downtown greenspace. Concert Dates (musical acts to be announced at a later date): July 28 August 18 September 1 September 29 All Waterville Rocks! concerts will be held in Castonguay Square (off Common Street) in downtown Waterville. In the event of rain, the concert will be held inside the historic Waterville Opera House.
