Waterville Rocks! with Bella’s Bartok and West End Blend

Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Castonguay Square, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: bit.ly/2uL1fqP
The fourth and final Waterville Rocks! concert of the summer (September 29th) will bring the extraordinary energy of Bella’s Bartok and West End Blend to Waterville. Funk-tastic!
Waterville Rocks! is a series of four outdoor concerts presented by the Waterville Opera House for the enjoyment of the greater Waterville community. At these concerts, families and friends gather in historic downtown Waterville, lay down a blanket in Castonguay Square, listen to awesome local music, and dance and socialize with others in the community. Established in 2016 by local business leaders and arts-focused organizations, Waterville Rocks! is becoming an annual community celebration of all-things-music held in the great outdoors. This year Waterville Rocks! is expanding its offerings with a new beer garden, giving adults of age extra incentive to come out and listen to excellent music! There is no charge associated with this event; it is all about community, free entertainment and good times in a delightful downtown greenspace.
