Waterfall Arts offers holiday workshops

BELFAST, Maine — Three holiday workshops will be held in December at Waterfall Arts, 256 High St.

Helena Melone will hold a silk ornament workshop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. She will teach participants age 12 and up how to use dye resist and silk paints to make snowflake designs on silk.

Linda Stec will lead a Paint Your Own Pottery workshop 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 10. The workshop is appropriate for all ages. Mugs, tiles, boxes, bowls and more are ready for decoration and after firing, they’ll be ready for pick up in time for the holidays.

Saturday, Dec. 17. Only cost will be for materials. Register ahead to reserve your spot. http: //waterfallarts.org/events/ Abbie Read will give instruction in paste paper painting and simple bookbinding 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Only cost will be for materials. Register ahead to reserve your spot. http:// waterfallarts.org/events/

