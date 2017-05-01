Watercolor Seascape 6-week Artist Series

Vavara Harmon
Posted May 01, 2017

Monday, May 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-84; eventbrite.com/e/watercolor-seascape-6-week-artist-series-tickets-32558376982

Starts May 15th in Yarmouth (Mondays, from 6-9 pm for 6 weeks)

In this series, you’ll discover the endless possibilities of how to paint with the magical medium of watercolor. During each class you will be learning new techniques and doing new projects. Be prepared to have fun while being provided with very detailed instructions.

Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Click here for a list of recommended supplies. A supply kit can also be requested through Artascope.

Along with her years of teaching experience, our instructor, Varvara Harmon, is an international award winning artist and the author of many art instruction books. View more of her work at http://www.varvaraharmon.com. Cover image copyrighted by Varvara Harmon.

