Water line work starts on Broadway

Water line work begins on Broadway at State Street in Bangor on Monday, June 12. A contractor for Bangor Water will replace more than 1600 feet of six-inch water line installed in 1910 with a new 12-inch line. The work between State and Cumberland Streets is being done this summer in advance of planned road reconstruction. This not only replaces a line that has had multiple recent leaks, but is part of a long-term plan for another emergency interconnect with the Brewer Water Department. Eastwood Contractors was low bidder for the work at $544,400 (high bid was $780,000).

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →