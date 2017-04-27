Water for ME annual dinner on safe drinking water

Saturday, April 29, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: All Souls Congregational Church, 10 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-659-9673
BANGOR — Water for ME annual dinner, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, All Souls Congregational Church, 10 Broadway. Latino cuisine and hear about research and field studies in Honduras, Haiti, and Colombia that help bring water sanitation to a third of the world’s people who lack safe drinking water. Tickets $30. Contact Ellen at 659-9673.
