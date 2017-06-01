Water Color with Ellie Carbone

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Community of Christ Church, 22 North Street, Machias, Maine
For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/advanced-watercolor-with-ellie-carbone-june
Learn how to paint with watercolor using more advanced techniques.
Materials not included in course fee; students should bring their own materials and supplies to class (brushes, watercolor, paper, water container, and papertowels). A more detailed list coming soon.
Instructor Bio: While developing her watercolor techniques over the past 27 years, Ellie Carbone has studied with famous masters of watercolor such as John Pike, Ron Ransom, Judie Wagner, Tony VanHasselt, and Tony Couch and has participated in many art shows.
