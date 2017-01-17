Waste Conversion Technologies 101

By Lisa Wolff
Posted Jan. 17, 2017, at 10:43 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Unversity of Southern Maine Abromson Center (Hannaford Hall), 88 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-523-3100; ecomaine.org/waste-conversion-technologies-101-coming-feb-15/

Confused by all of the different types of waste processing alternatives being considered these days? The Solid Waste Association of North America’s Northern New England Chapter brings to Maine industry experts Lori Scozzofava and Stephen Simmons of Gershman, Brickner & Bratton Inc., to present a clear overview of waste conversion technologies being considered, the pros and cons of each, and what’s moving forward and where. Register by Feb. 1. Don’t get left behind!

