FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tel. 207-832-1996 Email: kristen@jedwardknight.com
Date: 07/10/2017
WASHINGTON COMMUNITY AUCTION
42 Old Union Road, Washington, Maine
3rd Annual Washington Community Auction
Saturday July 29, 2017 – Washington Fire Department
Preview and SILENT auction: 4pm
LIVE auction: 6pm
The 3rd Annual Washington Community Auction is set for July 29th at the Washington Fire Station (42 Old Union Road, Washington, Maine). Preview and silent auction begin at 4PM and live auction begins at 6PM. To view auction items before the date of the event, visit the Washington Community Auction – July 29, 2017 Facebook Page.
Auction proceeds to benefit the following community organizations: Evening Star Grange, Gibbs Library, Hill & Gully Snowmobile Club, Ladies Guild, Minnie Weaver Scholarship, Prescot Memorial Parent Teacher Group, Village Church, Washington Community Scholarship, Washington Fire Department, Washington Historical Society and West Washington Cemetery Association.
About Washington Community Auction
Washington is a small community filled with townspeople dedicated to helping others. The Washington Community Auction was a great success to the many non-profit organizations in its first year, allowing them to continue the good work they do for the residents of the town of Washington and beyond. The second year promises to be even better with a variety of useful and fun items up for bid! To learn more visit the Washington Historical Society website or find us on Facebook: “Washington Community Auction – July 29, 2017”
