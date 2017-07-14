Community

Washington Community Auction

By Kristen Baker
Posted July 14, 2017, at 10:44 a.m.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Washington Fire Department, 42 Old Union Road, Washington, Maine

For more information: 2078321996; facebook.com/WashingtonCommunityAuction/

Contact: Kristen Baker

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tel. 207-832-1996 Email: kristen@jedwardknight.com

Date: 07/10/2017

WASHINGTON COMMUNITY AUCTION

42 Old Union Road, Washington, Maine

3rd Annual Washington Community Auction

Saturday July 29, 2017 – Washington Fire Department

Preview and SILENT auction: 4pm

LIVE auction: 6pm

The 3rd Annual Washington Community Auction is set for July 29th at the Washington Fire Station (42 Old Union Road, Washington, Maine). Preview and silent auction begin at 4PM and live auction begins at 6PM. To view auction items before the date of the event, visit the Washington Community Auction – July 29, 2017 Facebook Page.

Auction proceeds to benefit the following community organizations: Evening Star Grange, Gibbs Library, Hill & Gully Snowmobile Club, Ladies Guild, Minnie Weaver Scholarship, Prescot Memorial Parent Teacher Group, Village Church, Washington Community Scholarship, Washington Fire Department, Washington Historical Society and West Washington Cemetery Association.

About Washington Community Auction

Washington is a small community filled with townspeople dedicated to helping others. The Washington Community Auction was a great success to the many non-profit organizations in its first year, allowing them to continue the good work they do for the residents of the town of Washington and beyond. The second year promises to be even better with a variety of useful and fun items up for bid! To learn more visit the Washington Historical Society website or find us on Facebook: “Washington Community Auction – July 29, 2017”

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Union
  2. Police capture wanted naked man on coastal islandPolice capture wanted naked man on coastal island
  3. 18-year-old charged with intentionally running over transgender woman
  4. US suspends rescue efforts for entangled whales after Canadian fisherman diesUS suspends rescue efforts for entangled whales after Canadian fisherman dies
  5. Unusual Maine moon sparks alien conspiracy theoriesUnusual Maine moon sparks alien conspiracy theories

Top Stories

Similar Articles