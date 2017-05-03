Washington Academy Class of 2017 Honor Parts

Judson McBrine, Head of School at Washington Academy in East Machias, proudly announces the honor parts for the graduating Class of 2017 as follows:

Earning distinction as Valedictorian is William Davidson, son of Jeffrey and Candace Davidson of East Machias. William has been an active member of the student body participating in Chess Club, Latin Club, Art, A Cappella, National Honor Society, Math team, JV Basketball, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Tennis and Varsity Baseball. He played an integral role as a defenseman on the Washington Academy 2015 and 2016 Class C State Championship Soccer teams. Most recently William earned the esteemed designation of National Merit Scholarship finalist. He also has been awarded the 2017 Principal’s Award, sponsored by the Maine Principal’s Association, in recognition of his citizenship qualities and academic achievements. William will be attending Vanderbilt University and majoring in mechanical engineering.

This year’s salutatorian is Julia Leighton, daughter of Eric and Shelby Leighton, of Machiasport. A member of the National Honor Society, A Cappella, Chorus, Track and Field, Homecoming and Junior Prom Committee, Julia has been a well rounded Washington Academy student. Her work has been published in the WA literary magazine, The Silver Quill and honored at the Washington County Writer’s Symposium. She also earned 2nd place honors at the 2015 Psychology Brain Bee at the University of Maine at Machias. Julia will be attending Colby College and majoring in chemistry.

First Honor Essayist for Washington Academy’s Class of 2017 is River Hodgdon, daughter of Bruce and Amy Hodgdon of Dennysville. River has been a three year member of the National Honor Society, a member of the Students Teaching About Respect (STARS) group, and the Sustainability Club. In addition she has been a four year participant on the Track and Field Team, and Varsity Soccer and Basketball teams. She has also served the WA student body as a peer tutor and has been the recipient of the Washington Academy Citizenship Award. River demonstrates a passion for environmental conservation and has been an active member of the Salmon Team. Most recently, she represented Washington Academy at the Atlantic Conservation Schools Network meeting in Edinburgh, Scotland. River will attend the University of Southern Maine and major in health sciences.

Second Honor Essayist is Margaret Moulton, daughter of Forest and Christine Moulton. Margaret has been a member of the National Honor Society, Homecoming and Junior Prom Committees, A Capella, as well as a member of the Cross Country and Track and Field teams. Throughout her four years at Washington Academy, Margaret has had the distinction of receiving the Outstanding Achievement and Excellence Award for her studies in science and mathematics. She has been instrumental in the creation of the twelve member Washington Academy Student Council and currently serves as President. Margaret will be attending Babson College and majoring in business management.

Washington Academy honored these students at the Academic Awards assembly on April 26. A Baccalaureate service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, and graduation ceremonies will commence at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 5. All events will be held in the Washington Academy’s Gardner Gymnasium.

