Waponahki Student Art Show Opening

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; kitetails.org

Help us celebrate our new art exhibit that allows us to explore the Native Tribes in Maine through the eyes of children. This winter, the Museum & Theatre is hosting the Waponahki Student Art Show on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor, Maine. This annual art show is created in partnership with Maine Indian Education and showcases 45 pieces of art created by children in grades K-12 from all four federally recognized Tribes in Maine. Get a first look at the student art, explore Passamaquoddy artifacts, participate in a unique art exchange program, and share in the celebration.

The Waponahki Student Art Show in display at the Museum & Theatre is sponsored by a grant from the P.W. Sprague Memorial Foundation.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →