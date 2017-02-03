Walled Garden in Scotland Topic of Free Program in Belfast

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, MAINE For more information: 207-930-3562; BelfastGardenClub.org

Stroll through one of the loveliest summer gardens in all of Scotland during a free program at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, in Belfast Free Library.

Belfast Garden Club members Nan Cobbey and Joan Willey returned from their visit to the Cambo Estate on the east coast of Scotland with more than 400 photographs and 30 minutes of video.

They’ll share their images and memories of the 2.5-acre garden hidden behind 10-foot-high Georgian brick walls. They’ll also describe details of the historic estate, which dates back to the 12th century.

See climbing roses, bowers of clematis, tidy beds of herbs and greens, fruit trees, berry bushes, weeping willows, and a profusion of wild flowers that bloom in great swathes of color and texture – all accompanied by the sound of songbirds and a creek that rushes under arched cast-iron bridges and a Victorian greenhouse.

Nan Cobbey is a retired reporter and editor, trained as a Master Gardener here in Maine. Her work has involved extensive travel and she has always made time to visit local gardens. Joan Willey is an herbalist and volunteer with the Head of the Tide Permaculture Project. Now retired, she was active in the Sierra Club for 45 years and Regional Director for the Mid-Atlantic.

The public is invited to “Visit to an Historical Walled Garden,” hosted by the Belfast Garden Club. For more information, visit BelfastGardenClub.org or call Garden Club president Corliss Davis at 930-3562.

