Outdoors

Walking tour of Historic Eastern Cemetery

By Diane Brakeley
Posted June 29, 2017, at 8:08 a.m.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Location: Eastern Cemetery, 224 Congress Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-761-0187; spiritsalive.org/tours/

Walking tours of Portland’s historic Eastern Cemetery (founded 1668) will begin again on Wednesday, July 5 and continue each Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 am and Thursday at 5:30 pm through October 15. These tours, which last less than an hour, are led by trained volunteers, who cover the cemetery’s history, prominent historical figures, and early gravestone art. Ticket info: $10 adults, $5 students and seniors (65+), kids under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the gate at 224 Congress Street on the day/time of the tour, or anytime in advance on the Spirits Alive website or at EventBrite. Off-schedule private tours are also available through the website, at no extra charge. All funds raised go to the nonprofit Spirits Alive to help us maintain the Eastern Cemetery grounds. Visit SpiritsAlive.org/tours for more information.

