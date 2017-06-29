Walking tour of Historic Eastern Cemetery

Thursday, July 6, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Location: Eastern Cemetery, 224 Congress Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-761-0187; spiritsalive.org/tours/
Walking tours of Portland’s historic Eastern Cemetery (founded 1668) will begin again on Wednesday, July 5 and continue each Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 am and Thursday at 5:30 pm through October 15. These tours, which last less than an hour, are led by trained volunteers, who cover the cemetery’s history, prominent historical figures, and early gravestone art. Ticket info: $10 adults, $5 students and seniors (65+), kids under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the gate at 224 Congress Street on the day/time of the tour, or anytime in advance on the Spirits Alive website or at EventBrite. Off-schedule private tours are also available through the website, at no extra charge. All funds raised go to Spirits Alive to help us maintain the Eastern Cemetery grounds. Visit SpiritsAlive.org/tours for more information.
