Walking tour of Historic Eastern Cemetery

Saturday, July 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Location: Eastern Cemetery, 224 Congress Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: http://www.spiritsalive.org/tours/; spiritsalive.org/tours/
Walking tours of Portland’s historic Eastern Cemetery (founded 1668) will begin again on Wednesday, July 5 and continue each Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 am and Thursday at 5:30 pm through October 15. These tours, which last less than an hour, are led by trained volunteers, who cover the cemetery’s history, prominent historical figures, and early gravestone art. Ticket info: $10 adults, $5 students and seniors (65+), kids under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the gate at 224 Congress Street on the day/time of the tour, or anytime in advance on the Spirits Alive website or at EventBrite. Off-schedule private tours are also available through the website, at no extra charge. All funds raised go to Spirits Alive to help us maintain the Eastern Cemetery grounds. Visit SpiritsAlive.org/tours for more information.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →