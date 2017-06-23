Walking Tour of Camden

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted June 23, 2017, at 1:37 p.m.

Friday, June 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, Atlantic Street entrance--Children's Garden, Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440

Dave Jackson and Amy Rollins lead an educational and entertaining tour of downtown Camden each Friday from June 30 to September 15. Tours run approximately an hour and fifteen minutes. Reservations are recommended. Please call the library at 236-3440 to reserve a spot. Tours are free, though donations are appreciated. Meet at the Atlantic Avenue entrance to the library, in the Children’s Garden.

